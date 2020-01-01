KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia turn down TP Mazembe offer for Muguna

The Kenyan champions have refused attempts to have their captain join the mass exodus ahead of the new season

have turned down an offer from to sign their captain Kenneth Muguna.

Goal can exclusively reveal the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) giants have tabled a bid to acquire the services of the midfielder, who has 18 months still remaining on his contract.

However, the offer from Mazembe was turned down by K’Ogalo, who have vowed to keep their best players after a recent exodus had threatened to derail their quest to defend the title and do well in the Caf .

A source in K’Ogalo, who is privy to the transfer, has told Goal they have been approached by Mazembe but they have refused to let go of their captain.

“It is true they [Mazembe] have come to us twice seeking the services of Muguna but we have told them we are not interested to listen to the offer they are tabling,” the source told Goal on Sunday.

“We have already lost enough players and cannot afford to lose more players, we also have to keep our best players and Muguna is part of the coach’s plans for the new season, we don’t want to listen to them [even if they give us good money], we are not ready to lose more players now.”

K’Ogalo have already lost defender Joash Onyango who left to sign for Simba SC of , keeper David Mapigano joined Azam FC, winger Dickson Ambundo signed for promoted side Dodoma Jiji while Boniface Omondi and goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo have been unveiled by Wazito FC.

In a recent interview with Goal, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack maintained Muguna was part of his plans for the new season.

“I am just reading in social media and newspapers that Muguna has left Gor Mahia, or he intends to leave but I am not aware of his transfer, he has not told me anything nor has the club told me if the captain is going,” Polack told Goal.

“[Muguna] has a contract with the club and he cannot walk away just like that, so I am very sure Muguna will stay and I have plans to build a team around him ahead of the new season.”

Gor Mahia will carry ’s Caf Champions League flag by virtue of being declared the KPL champions in the last campaign.