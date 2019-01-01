KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia to find a solution for Ssekisambu - Aduda

According to the rules, Gor Mahia may have to offload one foreign player before the season resumes in order to obey the KPL foreign quota

Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda has responded to rumours Erisa Ssekisambu is set to be offloaded.

The club already has six foreign players in their ranks above what is permitted by the foreign quota rule but Aduda says they will look at other options of dealing with the situation before the transfer window closes.

The quota rule permits each club to have a maximum of five players in their teams.

Ssekisambu, David Mapigano, Dickson Ambundo, Francis Mustapha, Hashim Sempala and Shafiq Batambuze are the foreign legions at Gor Mahia.

"Ssekisambu is still a player of Gor Mahia and he has a one year contract running. I know we have to maintain the number of foreign players required in a team at a time. And that does not mean we have to sell because we have options of loaning them out to other teams for the season," Aduda told Goal.

"We will see what the technical bench led by the coach recommend about him and I hope the situation will be settled before the league resumes. We still have the room to do that as the transfer window closes on September 2."

Meanwhile, Burundian international Francis Mustapha is set to join Gor Mahia in the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda.

Mustapha was part of the Burundian team in the (Afcon) and he could not be included in the Cecafa contingent before the team departed to Rwanda.

"Mustapha will join the team later from his Burundi home. His late arrival is due to his participation in Afcon with his national team," Aduda concluded.

After beating AS Maniema Union of DR Congo in the opener, Gor Mahia will face AS Ports in the next Group D match on July 10 at Umuganda Stadium.