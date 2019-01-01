KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia sign star midfielder Imanishimwe from Rayon Sports

The Kenyan champions have made a big statement for the new season with a top signing

have signed Djabel Imanishimwe from Rayon Sports for an undisclosed fee.

The Rwandan club has confirmed on their official website they have reached an agreement with the Kenyan champions for the services of the player.

We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Djabel Imanishimwe to @GormahiaLive



We would like to wish Our Captain Djabel well as we say a fond goodbye.#ThankYouDjabel pic.twitter.com/KitInGpkJk — Official Rayon Sports (@rayon_sports) June 30, 2019

Imanishimwe has been with the Rwandan giants for five years, leading them to four major trophies with 29 goals and 53 assists.

Gor Mahia are seeking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season where they will take part in the Caf and also defend their Kenyan Premier League title.