KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia sign Kennedy Otieno from Western Stima

The Kenyan champions have booster their attacking department for the upcoming season with another new signing

have completed the signing of striker Kennedy Otieno from .

Agogo is the latest signing by the Kenyan Premier League ( ) reigning champions in the ongoing transfer window and he will be tasked with the duty of hunting goals for the Green Army.

K'Ogalo have lost three attackers before the 2019/20 season starts after Jacques Tuyisenge left for Petro Atletico of Angola, Erisa Ssekisambu joined Ugandan champions KCCA FC and while Francis Mustapha is yet to join a new club.

Agogo played for Posta before he joined Western Stima in November last year. Maurice Ojwang was also signed from Western Stima by the 18-times KPL winners.

"He is here [at Gor Mahia] already and will be unveiled soon. The club wants to tap into his experience as it embarks on the defence of the title next season," a source close to the club has told Goal.

Agogo's strike for Thika United in 2012 denied Gor Mahia the title as the latter needed three points to scoop the trophy from . The match ended 1-1 and thereby enabled the Brewers to win their 10th title.

Other signings for Gor Mahia include Francis Afriyie, Yikpe Gnamian, Dennis Oalo, Tobias Otieno, Elvis Ronack, Abdalla Shira, David Mapigano, Curtis Wekesa, and Dickson Ambundo.