KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia sign Ivory Coast's Gnamian to replace Tuyisenge

K'Ogalo have finally replaced the departed Rwandan striker after bringing on board an Ivorian forward

have signed Ivorian striker Gislein Yikpe Gnamian as they get ready for the new season.

The towering Ivorian joins the Kenyan champions from Club Gagnoa who are featuring in the Ivorian top-flight.

The striker has been brought in to take the position of Rwandan forward Jacques Tuyisenge who joined Angolan side Petro Atletico in July.

K’Ogalo's official website has confirmed the arrival of the attacker.

“Gnamian will vie for places with Nicholas Kipkirui, Dennis Oalo, Dickson Ambundo and other forwards in the squad when K’Ogalo launch their hunt for a 19th league crown and a place in the coveted Caf group stages next month," read the announcement.

"Gnamian scored five goals for SC Gagnoa having featured for half the season in the fourteen-team league. In the 2017-2018 season he scored nine goals for Hafia FC in Guinea’s .

He had featured for Ready JCAT in the 2016-2017 season where he netted seven times," the statement concluded.

The 23-year-old's first assignment for Gor Mahia will be against Burundian side Aigle Noir in the Caf Champions League preliminaries.