KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia sign Dennis Oliech on a two-year contract

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda reveals to Goal that the former Harambee Stars striker will stay with the club for two seasons

Gor Mahia have completed the signing of Dennis Oliech on a two-year deal.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has exclusively revealed to Goal that the former Harambee Stars captain has penned a contract that will see him play for K’Ogalo for two seasons. “It is a done deal and not rumors anymore. Dennis Oliech has signed a contract for two seasons with Gor Mahia,” Aduda told Goal.com.

Asked how much the player will earn per month, Aduda said, “I don’t know, who came up with the Sh350, 000 figure and I can categorically state that that is not true. Oliech has signed and says we should keep contract details secret.

"What is more important is that he has officially put pen to paper and will now be eligible to play in our next league match.”

Oliech is now looking forward to help Gor Mahia win titles this season. “It is a great honour to sign for Gor Mahia and I am looking forward to help them achieve their targets. I know pressure will be on my shoulder to deliver goals as a striker, and I am ready to do exactly that.”

Oliech, who has played in France for AJ Auxerre and Nantes, last played for Mathare United in the local league.