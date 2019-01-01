KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia set to sign midfielder Clifton Miheso
Gor Mahia are interested in signing Harambee Stars midfielder Clifton Miheso.
Goal understands the Kenyan champions have already opened talks to sign the former AFC Leopards and Thika United player before the close of the transfer window.
Miheso, who was in the Harambee Stars squad which took part in the Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt, is currently a player of National Super League (NSL) side Kenya Police.
A source privy to the transfer has confirmed to Goal: “Gor Mahia are very interested to sign him [Miheso]. They have already opened talks with the players and hopefully, the transfer will be confirmed in a few days.
“The new coach [Steven Polack] spoke highly of the player after watching him play during the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Tanzania and he has recommended we sign him for the new season.”
Before signing for Kenya Police, Miheso was playing for Clube Olímpico do Montijo in the Portuguese league.