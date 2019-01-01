KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia set to sign midfielder Clifton Miheso

K’Ogalo have opened talks to sign the Harambee Stars midfielder, who currently turns out for lower league side Kenya Police

are interested in signing Harambee Stars midfielder Clifton Miheso.

Goal understands the Kenyan champions have already opened talks to sign the former AFC and Thika United player before the close of the transfer window.

Miheso, who was in the Harambee Stars squad which took part in the held in , is currently a player of National Super League (NSL) side Police.

Article continues below

A source privy to the transfer has confirmed to Goal: “Gor Mahia are very interested to sign him [Miheso]. They have already opened talks with the players and hopefully, the transfer will be confirmed in a few days.

“The new coach [Steven Polack] spoke highly of the player after watching him play during the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against and he has recommended we sign him for the new season.”

Before signing for Kenya Police, Miheso was playing for Clube Olímpico do Montijo in the Portuguese league.