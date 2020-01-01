KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia set to raid Nairobi City Stars for Opiyo, Okumu

The duo made key contributions when the Kawangware-based side enjoyed a successful campaign in the second-tier

Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants are set to sign experienced goalkeeper Levis Opiyo and full-back Kevin Okumu ahead of the 2020/21 season, Goal understands.

Opiyo and right-back Okumu are currently in the books of the newly-promoted side Nairobi City Stars.

The two were key as the Nairobi club conquered the National Super League (NSL) and were declared champions when the season was cancelled by the Football Federation (FKF) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Opiyo’s arrival would probably fill the space of Robert Mapigano, whose future at Gor Mahia remains largely unknown given the financial turmoil the club underwent in the 2019/20 season.

The Tanzanian, in an earlier interview, stated he would only return to the KPL champions if the money the club owes him is paid in full. Mapigano was among the foreign players who arrived at Gor Mahia before the previous season began.

Should the experienced Opiyo sign for K’Ogalo, he would fight for starting places with veteran Boniface Oluoch.

Opiyo has played for one foreign club in his career, lower league German side Fortuna Babelsberg. He has played for many local clubs including Posta , Thika United, , , Mahakama FC, , and .

Opiyo made his name at Thika United where he worked with goalkeepers Lukas Indeche, Zamu Adisa and Joel Bataro when the Thika-based club was still in the KPL.

Okumu’s arrival would mean more competition in the full-back department that was greatly affected by injuries over the last 12 month.

Wellington Ochieng, Shafiq Batambuze and Philemon Otieno were out for the better part of the 2019/20 season due to injuries. In their absence, coach Steven Polack depended on Michael Apudo and Geoffrey Ochieng.

Apudo was signed from in January and went on to claim the left-back position thereafter as Ochieng manned the opposite side.

Gor Mahia have always signed experienced full-backs who went on to make their names in those positions.

Ugandan Geoffrey Walusimbi became a regular figure at left-back while Karim Nizigiyiman of Burundi dominated the right-back position before both left.

Gor Mahia have not been linked with many players so far even though some of their key stars have indicated they might leave before the next season begins.

Defenders Charles Momanyi and Joash Onyango may not be part of the Green Army in future given their contracts are expected to end soon and Goal sources suggested the club has not initiated renewal talks.

Captain Kenneth Muguna has also indicated the desire to leave.