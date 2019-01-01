KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia release striker Erisa Ssekisambu ahead of the new season

A highly-placed source has confirmed to Goal the Ugandan striker has left the Kenyan Premier League champions

have reportedly released striker Erisa Ssekisambu as they continue to shape their squad ahead of the new season.

A source within the club has confirmed to Goal the Ugandan striker will be offloaded despite having one-year remaining in his contract so as to pave way for a new foreign player.

“Ssekisambu failed to impress during the short time he has been with us and the coach does not want him to stay,” the source told Goal on Wednesday.

The club already has six foreign players in their ranks, more than what is permitted by the foreign quota rule by the Kenyan Premier League Limited.

The quota rule permits each club to have a maximum of five foreign players in their teams.

David Mapigano, Dickson Ambundo, Francis Mustapha, Hashim Sempala and Shafiq Batambuze remain as foreign players at Gor Mahia.

Apart from Ssekisambu, the source further told Goal the club is also considering letting go of Ugandan midfielder Hashim Sempala, who also wishes to be released before the new season kicks off on August 31.

“It is true that Sempala wants out, he has already demanded the release letter and the club is considering his demands, maybe this will also help them to balance the foreign quota rule.”

Gor Mahia have already lost three key players – George Odhiambo, who has opted against renewing his contract which expired in June, Francis Kahata who signed for Simba SC of and Jacques Tuyisenge, who quit to pen a contract with Petro Atletico of Angola.

In the ongoing transfer window, K'Ogalo have signed Dickson Ambundo, David Mapigano, Tobias Otieno, Dennis Oalo and Elvis Ronack so far.