KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia open talks to sign Ulimwengu of Rayon Sports

The Kenyan champions are currently looking for a striker to improve their first team in the hope of challenging in the Caf Champions League

have opened talks to sign Rayon Sports striker Jules Ulimwengu.

The Kenyan champions are looking for a suitable replacement for the departed Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge who signed for Petro Atletico of Angola.

A source in Rwanda has confirmed to Goal K’Ogalo are keen to sign the player, who has 18 months remaining on his contract with the Rwandan champions.

“They have started negotiations but I cannot reveal what has been discussed so far,” the source told Goal in Kigali.

“Gor Mahia are keen to get a replacement for Tuyisenge and they feel Ulimwengu can fit in very well having enjoyed a good run with Rayon Sports last season.”

Ulimwengu scored 12 goals as he inspired Rayon Sports to their ninth Azam Rwanda Premier League (RPL) in May, which also booked them a spot to the Caf next season.

Gor Mahia are currently in Rwanda taking part in the Cecafa Kagame Cup and have already reached the quarter-finals after topping Group D with nine points.

K’Ogalo will face Green Eagles of Zambia in the last eight on Wednesday.