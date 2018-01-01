KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia moves to clarify the situation of signing striker Dennis Oliech

The former Harambee Stars striker and captain is keen to make a comeback to KPL and has vowed to kick the ball in January

Gor Mahia has clarified that they are yet to engage striker Dennis Oliech over a possible transfer.

The former Harambee Stars striker is keen to play in the Kenyan Premier League and revealed last month that a number of top clubs in KPL – Mathare United, Sofapaka, Gor Mahia and Mount Kenya United – were keen for his services.

It later emerged that Gor Mahia were the front-runners to sign the player to boost their striking department starting from January.

However, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has revealed to Goal that they are yet to engage the player on contract negotiations though they have requested him to train with the team for the coaches to access him. “The truth is...we have not talked to Oliech. It was agreed that he must first train with the team for the coaches to access his fitness level and whether he can help the club.

“I am told he has not attended any training session yet, and for us, it will not be possible to engage him unless we get a word from the coach. It is the coach, who will give us the go-ahead to either sign the player or not.

"It is not us officials to sign players but it must come from the coach and that is why our chairman (Ambrose Rachier) asked coach ‘Zico’ to invite him (Oliech) for training sessions, so that they can look at his match fitness level.

“As a matter of fact, Gor Mahia has strikers, who can do the job and we are not short in that area. It is true that Oliech can be an added value to the club but only if the coach recommends that we sign. The moment the coach will give the go-ahead, then we will open talks to discuss contract details,” Aduda told Goal.com.

Gor Mahia is preparing to face Kariobangi Sharks in the league on Saturday.