KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia line up deal to sign Dennis Odhiambo from Sofapaka

Gor Mahia have shown interest to sign Dennis Odhiambo from Sofapaka.

Goal understands that the Kenyan champions will go for the services of Dennis Odhiambo as a replacement for Humphrey Mieno, who has been linked with a move to St. Georges of Ethiopia.

Mieno has reportedly asked to be excused from Saturday's Kenyan Premier League clash against Kariobangi Sharks.

Earlier this week, Goal exclusively reported that the 28-year-old is a subject of interest from the Ethiopian side. And now, sources have told Goal that the former Tusker and Sofapaka midfielder reportedly explained to K'Ogalo coach Hassan Oktay that he is not in the right frame of mind to face Sharks.

“He (Mieno) has a close friend, who is unwell after a recent accident, but let's just say he is also unsettled," a source told Goal.com.

His exit will force Gor Mahia to go for the services of Odhiambo, who joined Batoto ba Mungu from Thika United. On Friday, Harambee Stars keeper Patrick Matasi revealed that he was ready to welcome Mieno at St. Georges.

The former Tusker keeper admitted that the Ethiopian giants have already made contact to sign the player. “Mieno is a good player and I am ready to welcome him here; I will be glad to have him play for us because we all know of his quality.

“I understand contact has been made, but I am not in a position to say it all, so I currently do not know where the negotiations have reached.”

Mieno joined Gor Mahia from Tusker on a free transfer in January and still has a year left on his current contract with the club. A move to St. Georges will reunite the player with Stewart Hall, who coached him at both Sofapaka in the Kenyan Premier League and at Azam in Tanzania.