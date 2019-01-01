KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia in the process of releasing Sempala - Rachier

The Ugandan international is set to be released in the ongoing KPL transfer window

chairman Ambrose Rachier has finally confirmed the club is in the process of releasing Hashim Sempala.

The Ugandan international's future at Gor Mahia was entirely thrown into doubt after the club signed David Mapigano, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, and Francis Afriyie to take the number of foreign players over the Kenyan Premier League ( ) quota.

A club is only permitted to have five foreign players at any given time.

"We have released players, some on mutual consent and we are also in the process of releasing [Hashim] Sempala," Rachier told reporters when new head coach Steven Polack and the new players were unveiled on Thursday.

Sempala joined Gor Mahia in April from and is set to leave the club after just half a season.

Erisa Ssekisambu and Francis Mustafa are the other players who were released on mutual consent by the KPL champions in order to accommodate the new faces.

Rachier praised his new players, saying they represent the club's future.

"The new players' ages range from 17-21 and we hope they will grow with the team and be with us even for the next 10 years. We want to avoid going for experienced players elsewhere which on numerous occasions cost a lot of money," the outgoing chairman added.