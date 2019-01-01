KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia in talks with Ghana striker Afriyie - Rachier

The club chairman has revealed Afriyie has not signed for Gor Mahia yet and transfer talks between the concerned parties are ongoing

are in talks with Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie of Murciélagos in .

The club's chairman Ambrose Rachier confirmed they are in negotiations with many strikers and Afriyie is one of them.

"We are in talks with many players across the diaspora and Francis (Afriyie) is one of them. Reports that we have signed Francis as of now are not true," Rachier told Goal.

Afriyie has played for three clubs so far in his career; Bechem United where he made 10 appearances and scored two goals in 2016. He joined Vojvodina of in 2017 before leaving for Murciélagos FC of Mexico last year.

The club also announced the arrival of striker Gislein Yikpe Gnamian from , meaning they have six foreigners at the club.

The Kenyan Premier League foreign quota rule allows a club to have only five such players at a time in their ranks. Rachier affirms the club is aware of the regulations.

"We will surely obey the rule as a club that is not doubtable at all," the chairman added.

Dickson Ambundo, David Mapigano, Francis Mustapha, Hashim Sempala, Shafiq Batambuze and Gnamian are the foreign players currently at Gor Mahia.