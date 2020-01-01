KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia identify players to strengthen squad – Polack

The British tactician reveals to Goal he has opened talks with new players he wants to be signed ahead of the new season

coach Steven Polack has revealed he has identified players he will sign for the club ahead of the new season.

K’Ogalo will be taking part in the Caf after being declared champions for the 2019-20 campaign after the league was ended owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus effect and will also chase the league and domestic Cup titles.

With that in mind, the British coach has confirmed to Goal he has already identified the areas he will work to strengthen and has gone ahead to engage the new signings who will be unveiled in due course.

More teams

“We are talking to players, we are talking to a few players and let us see what will happen, but I am not going to give out their names because our rivals will jump for their services,” Polack told Goal on Tuesday.

“We talking to players in the Kenyan league, we are talking to a lot of Kenyan players and I will not give you the names or positions, just know we are in talks with several players and the talks are very positive for now.

“Let people know, and we have to do it a little more professional, about the transfers because if you start saying the names then everything might fail before they even sign, so we are not going to give names, we will let people know when the deals are done and I want to set the bar, we want to get them all signed first and then we unveil them in one press conference.”

Polack, however, took his time once again to hit out at Football Federation (FKF) and officials for the uncertainty which is still surrounding the fate of last season.

Article continues below

“You know after the president said there is no social gathering, we are doing nothing, we are still in the dark, will the league continue, was the league ended? In fact, everyone is in the dark.

“Imagine after three months, FKF and KPL have refused to come out and tell us what is happening, we are all in the dark, we don’t know what is happening, it is not good at all for Kenyan football, something needs to be done, and it should be made public.”

While Gor Mahia will take part in the Champions League, Kenya will have no representative in the Caf Confederation Cup.