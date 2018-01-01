KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia give condition before they can sign striker Dennis Oliech

Gor Mahia has told Dennis Oliech to attend trials with the club if he wants to sign for the record Kenyan champions.

K’Ogalo has clarified that they are yet to engage the former Harambee Stars strikers over a possible transfer after the player failed to honor an invitation to show his potential before Gor Mahia coaches.

Oliech is yet to report to K’Ogalo’s training ground in order for coach Hassan Oktay to assess his fitness level according to Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda, with the official insisting that unless that is done, Gor Mahia will not engage him in any talks.

“The truth is...we have not talked to Oliech. It was agreed that he must first train with the team for the coaches to access his fitness and whether he can help the club.

“I am told he has not attended any training session yet, and for us, it will not be possible to engage him unless we get a word from the coach. It is the coach, who will give us the go-ahead to either sign the player or not.

"It is not us (officials) to sign players, but it must come from the coach and that is why our chairman (Ambrose Rachier) asked coach ‘Zico’ to invite him (Oliech) for training sessions so that they can look at his match fitness level.

Gor Mahia just returned to Kenya from Nigeria where they honored the Caf Champions League match against Lobi Stars before the team broke camp for Christmas festivities.

Even though Gor Mahia have admitted that Oliech will bring an additional punch into the squad, the club has insisted that the former Auxerre, Nantes and Al-Arabi striker will only be signed after proving himself.

“As a matter of fact, Gor Mahia has strikers, who can do the job and we are not short in that area. It is true that Oliech can be an added value to the club but only if the coach recommends that we sign. The moment the coach will give the go-ahead, then we will open talks to sign the player,” Aduda told Goal.com.

Gor Mahia is preparing to face Kariobangi Sharks in the league on Saturday.