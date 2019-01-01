KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia FC sign midfielder Hashim Sempala from Tusker

The Ugandan star has finally ditched the Ruaraka-based club to sign for the Kenyan champions on deadline day

has sealed the signing of Hashim Sempala from .

The Ugandan midfielder has joined the Kenyan champions after penning a two-year contract on the final day of the transfer window on Monday.

“I am delighted to join the Kenyan champions and this is a big move for me in my career and I will strive to help the club achieve the targets they set for the season. I have always loved to play for Gor Mahia and I thank God that I finally have the chance to turn out for the great club.”

By the time of leaving Tusker, Sempala was the club’s captain but was among the players, who had reportedly fallen out with coach Robert Matano, which is the reason why he was warming the bench in recent times.

Goal exclusively reported that the trio – Sempala, Michael Madoya, and Marlon Tangauzi – were trying to force their way out of the club.

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay was elated to sign the Ugandan star.

“I watched him play against us in the first leg and I was like, he deserves to play for Gor Mahia. He is a very good player, technically gifted when with the ball and also has the physique to take on any player.

“I only wanted to sign one player this window and it was him, I told our office to get him quickly and I am happy that he has finally arrived. He will definitely help us in our quest to retain the league title and also to perform well in the domestic competition,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

The Ugandan joined Tusker FC from BUL FC and won a double with the Kenyan side in the 2016 season – the trophy and GOtv . In , he also featured for Uganda Revenue Authority and Express FC.