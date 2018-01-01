​KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia FC admit they are looking at signing striker Dennis Oliech

Goal reported that the Kenyan champions were leading the race to sign the speedy striker before the transfer window shuts

Gor Mahia has admitted that they are in talks to sign striker Dennis Oliech .

Goal reported on Monday that the Kenyan champions were leading the race to sign the former Harambee Stars striker before the transfer window shuts down in January. And a top K’Ogalo official, who did not want to be named, has now confirmed that indeed, they are negotiating to sign the player.

“Where there is smoke, there is always fire. I don’t want to talk much in regards to Oliech but I know there is something going on but not for publishing yet. He has shown keen interest to play for us and we are keen to listen to him.”

On Monday, a close source to the player told Goal.com that the striker could be a Gor Mahia player by the end of this week. “It is true. I spoke to the player today (Monday) and he was heading to Gor Mahia offices to discuss on the contract and could possibly be unveiled before the end of the week.

"Gor Mahia is very keen to sign the player because they are involved in a number of competitions this season and want a strong squad.”

K'Ogalo fans have also welcomed the signing of the striker, whose last stint was in the UAE after playing for FC Nantes and AJ Auxerre in France.