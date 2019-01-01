KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia fans were amazing and very supportive - Odhiambo

The winger has ditched the club for the Brewers after a five-year stay at the KPL champions

Former winger George Odhiambo has revealed the critical role the club's fans played in his footballing life.

Odhiambo, who has completed a two-year move to this week, admitted his success at Gor Mahia was due to fans who supported him in his two stints at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

“I want to sincerely thank the entire Gor Mahia FC fraternity for the respect, love, and care they accorded me during my stay with them. I joined the mighty K'Ogalo right from school and it has been like my second home," Odhiambo said on a post on the club's Facebook page.

"I sincerely want to thank the club's fans for the moral support they gave me which enabled my growth in football career. It wasn't in vain. I lack words to describe the mighty K'Ogalo fans but I do pray for the almighty to give you more life full of blessing."

He also challenged his former teammates to continue working hard while donning Gor Mahia's green and white jersey.

"To my fellow players, keep the flames burning. The bar is high but with unity and love, nothing is impossible," the winger concluded.

Odhiambo first joined Gor Mahia in 2009 and left for a Danish side Randers in 2012 before moving to Kuopino of Finland in the same year.

His stay at Kuopino did not last long and he joined 's Azam FC, where he played until 2013. He then joined Armenian side Shirak before making another move to now-defunct Armenian club Ulisses at the end of 2013.

He made 10 and 11 appearances for Shirak and Ulisses, respectively, before rejoining Gor Mahia in 2014.

During his second stint at Gor Mahia, Odhiambo was a key figure in the success of the club, but he found it hard to get playtime after Samuel Onyango and Nicholas Kipkirui were signed.