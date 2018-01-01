KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia emerge as front-runners to sign Dennis Oliech

Gor Mahia has emerged as the front-runners to sign striker Dennis Oliech.

Goal understands that the Kenyan champions were scheduled to meet the former Harambee Stars striker on Monday to talk and finalize a contract that could be made public on Tuesday or before the end of this week.

A close source privy to the transfer has confirmed to Goal that K’Ogalo is keen to add Oliech to their ranks to help improve on the striking area. “It is true. I spoke to the player today (Monday) and he was heading to Gor Mahia offices to discuss on the contract and could possibly be unveiled before the end of the week.

"Gor Mahia is very keen to sign the player because they are involved in a number of competitions this season and want a strong squad,” the source told Goal.com.

Last week, Oliech revealed that four top teams – Gor Mahia, Mathare United, Sofapaka and Mount Kenya United – were keen to get his services. “Currently I have three options that include Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Mathare United.

"I will for sure play in the Kenya Premier League this season. I am itching to make a return and I am confident that by January, I will have nailed a deal to mark my return.”

Oliech has been out of active football since he returned home from UAE.