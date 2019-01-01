KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia duo Hashim Sempala and Francis Mustapha close to exit

Sempala and Mustapha could leave Gor Mahia in order to create room for strikers Gnaniam and Afriyie

midfielder Hashim Sempala and striker Francis Mustapha are set to leave the club, Goal can reveal.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have already signed Ivorian striker Gislein Yikpe Gnaniam and are in talks with Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie.

These signings would leave them with seven foreign players in their ranks, two more than the permitted number by the KPL, and a source from the club confirmed Sempala and Mustapha are set to be released.

"Clearly, I think the two will leave the club so as to create room for our new signings. Mustapha might and I am emphasising that he might leave the club on loan but for Sempala his situation is more complicated and could completely leave the club," the source revealed to Goal.

Unconfirmed reports indicate Mustapha could join Ugandan side SC Villa.

Dickson Ambundo, David Mapigano, and Shafiq Batambuze are the other three players whose futures at Gor Mahia are intact despite the latest developments.

Ambundo and Mapigano are also new K'Ogalo signings and featured for the team in the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda in July.

Sempala signed for Gor Mahia in April from and is set to leave just after half a season, while Mustapha was signed in June 2018 and was tipped to replace Meddie Kagere, who left to join Simba SC.