KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia defender Shakava is in Zambia to seal deal – Rachier

K’Ogalo chairman Ambrose Rachier confirms captain Harun Shakava is currently in Zambia negotiating with an unnamed club over a transfer

chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed defender Harun Shakava is in Zambia discussing a possible transfer.

Reports emerged on Wednesday Shakava had forced his way out of the Kenyan champions after terminating his five-month contract and was headed to Zambia to join Nkana FC.

K’Ogalo chairman has now told Goal the towering defender requested to leave for Zambia and once he finalises the move, he will be served with the release letter.

“Shakava has less than six months remaining on his contract with us and he requested we allow him to fly out for negotiations,” Rachier told Goal on Thursday.

“He is physically in Zambia as we speak to try and get a deal, but he is still our player. Once he reaches an agreement with whatever club he is negotiating with, we will then release him officially.”

Earlier on Thursday, Nkana FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Charles Chakatazya dismissed claims they were interested in signing the player by saying, ‘I don’t even know the player.’

“I don’t know a player by the name (Harun Shakava). I’m hearing this for the first time from you. That’s news for me,” Chakatazya is quoted by Standard Newspaper.

“We have not talked to any Kenyan club over a possible transfer of any player from there.”

In an exclusive interview during the Cecafa tournament in Kigali, Rwanda, Shakava told Goal he was not keen to renew his contract with the club and was ready for a new challenge.

Article continues below

“I am done with Gor Mahia. I have to get a new challenge now. I have enjoyed good memories with the club and would like to wish them well.

“I want to thank the club fans for the support they accorded the team during my time as the captain. It is now time for the young generation to take over the club and I am sure the team will cope with the loss of key players.”

Apart from Nkana, Shakava has also been linked with a transfer move to Yanga of , Zesco United in Zambia and newly promoted Kenyan side Wazito FC.