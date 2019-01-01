KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia confirm three more signings ahead of the new season

The Kenyan champions are beefing up their squad as they target progression in the Caf Champions League next season

Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have completed the signings of three more players.

On Tuesday, Goal reported K’Ogalo had secured the services of Curtis Wekesa and Dennis Oalo from National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Stima.

And now the club's CEO Aduda Omondi has confirmed they have brought in another three players to boost their squad.

“We have signed Tobias Otieno and Abdalla Shura from and Elvis Ronack from . They are young players with real quality, and they will help us a great deal beyond next season,” Aduda told Goal in an interview.

“Otieno has been signed for a one-year renewable contract, but Shura and Ronack have signed a three and four-year contracts respectively.”

Otieno was among the players who shone for Sony Sugar last season and was involved in creating more than ten goals for the Sugar Millers who finished fifth on the 18-team log.

The Hassan Oktay led side will be looking to improve on their Caf performances for the 2019/20 season.