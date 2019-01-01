KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia confirm interest to sign Derrick Otanga from Sony Sugar

K’Ogalo are keen to beef up their squad as they ready for next season, where they will feature in the Caf Champions League

are aiming to signing striker Derrick Otanga when the transfer window opens.

The youngster is a transfer target for several top Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs, including AFC and , and recent reports indicated he is close to joining newly-promoted Wazito FC.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed the Kenyan champions are keen on the services of the striker as well.

“Coach (Hassan Oktay) recommended him to us, he wishes to have him in his team and we will tray and bring him on board,” Aduda told Goal in an interview.

Article continues below

“Just like other clubs, we have to wait for the transfer window to be opened before we open the negotiations with his club. The player is still under contract and we have to respect that, due process has to be followed.”

Otanga helped Sony Sugar to a top-five finish after scoring 13 goals, seven behind eventual top-scorer Enosh Ochieng.

Gor Mahia are looking for a replacement of Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge, who is set to leave the team for Petro Atletico in Angola.