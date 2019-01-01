KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia complete Clifton Miheso signing from Kenya Police

The winger has joined K'Ogalo after just weeks at the National Super League side

Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have confirmed the signing of Clifton Miheso on a two-year deal.

Miheso becomes the first signing under head coach Steven Polack who took the reigns after Hassan Oktay resigned.

"Gor Mahia FC can confirm the signing of Kenyan international winger Clifton Miheso on a 2-year contract," the club said in a statement on their website.

Miheso played in both of Harambee Stars African Nations Championship (Chan) matches where they were eventually knocked out on post-match penalties in Nairobi.

"He joins the club from National Super League [NSL] side Police Football Club where he impressed head coach [Steven] Polack during the Chan 2020 qualifiers match against and a pre-season friendly match against Gor Mahia FC," the statement added.

Miheso has played in KPL relegated side Thika United and AFC . He has also been in Zambia with Buildcon FC. His last club outside the country was 's Olímpico Montijo before he signed for the NSL side.

The club has already roped in Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie and his Ivorian counterpart Yikpe Gnamian, Dennis Oalo, Tobias Otieno, Elvis Ronack, Abdalla Shira, Curtis Wekesa, and Tanzanian duo David Mapigano and Dickson Ambundo.