KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay denies signing Rwandan midfielder

Coach Oktay now says he did not sanction the club to go for the services of Rwandan midfielder Djabel Manishimiwe

coach Hassan Oktay has distanced himself from reports the club have signed Rwandan midfielder Djabel Manishimiwe.

“I don’t even know the boy [Manishimiwe],” a visibly surprised Oktay is quoted by Nairobi News.

“I did not ask anyone [at the club] to sign him because we are not looking for midfielders. I want a striker. A good one. We have lost the best striker in East Africa and we need to replace him with similar quality.”

Oktay’s remarks will raise more questions than answers over Manishimiwe’s reported transfer to Gor Mahia.

Article continues below

Rwandan club Rayon Sport recently announced on social media they had agreed to sell the 27-year-old attacking midfielder to the Kenyan champions.

A senior Gor Mahia official was then pictured posing with the player in Kigali only for the Rwandan international to sign a contact with Rayon’s rivals Rwanda Patriotic Army (APR) a few days later.

Gor Mahia are currently taking part in the Cecafa tournament in Rwanda.