KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia captain Muguna's future unknown – Polack

The K’Ogalo tactician reveals to Goal he is not aware whether the ex-Western Stima star has demanded to leave the club or not

coach Steven Polack has claimed he is not aware of whether captain Kenneth Muguna has asked to leave the club or not.

The former midfielder is among the players who have been linked with a move away from the Kenyan champions ahead of the new season.

Muguna, who won the 2017 Kenyan Premier League ( ) Player of the Year Award before joining K’Ogalo, took to his social media pages on Monday with a strong message indicating he may not be at the club for next season.

“A new challenge, maybe,” Muguna, who has 18 months left on his contract, wrote on his Twitter handle.

Goal has now established Muguna has handed in a transfer request to leave the club and that he has been granted permission to seek employment elsewhere.

However, the British coach has denied having knowledge of the future of the player, insisting he is not aware of the latest developments about the player's future.

“You are asking about Muguna, what about him?” Polack posed a question to Goal on Tuesday.

“I have not been told that the player wants to leave, I have not heard anything, I don’t think he wants to leave, he has not talked to me…and no club official has told me that [Muguna] wants to leave.

“I only heard about this several months ago and it cooled down, maybe they have again started the same rumours, anyway I don’t know anything about Muguna, we are just relaxing at home now that we cannot play football and waiting for the way forward on when football will return.”

In an earlier interview, Polack told Goal he had already identified players he will sign for the club ahead of the new season.

K’Ogalo will be taking part in the Caf after being declared champions for the 2019-20 campaign after the league was ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and will also chase the league and domestic Cup titles.

“We are talking to players, we are talking to a few players and let us see what will happen, but I am not going to give out their names because our rivals will jump for their services,” Polack told Goal also on Tuesday.

“We talking to players in the Kenyan league, we are talking to a lot of Kenyan players and I will not give you the names or positions, just know we are in talks with several players and the talks are very positive for now.

“Let people know, and we have to do it a little more professional, about the transfers because if you start saying the names then everything might fail before they even sign, so we are not going to give names.

"We will let people know when the deals are done and I want to set the bar, we want to get them all signed first and then we unveil them in one press conference.”