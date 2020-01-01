KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards to Ulimwengu signature

Goal can report the Kenyan champions have managed to beat their rivals to the services of the 21-year-old striker

have beaten rivals AFC to the services of striker Julius Ulimwengu.

The Burundian star, who has been a target of K’Ogalo, seemed destined to sign for Ingwe five days ago, but Goal can now exclusively report that the player has once again changed his mind and will land at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions next week.

“I can assure you we have done all the talks and completed the deal, the player will arrive in soon to sign the same,” a top Gor Mahia official, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Friday.

In a recent interview, a source who did not want to be named told Goal the 21-year-old star was keen to sign for AFC Leopards – Gor Mahia’s traditional arch-rivals – but his agent had wanted him to ink a deal with K’Ogalo.

After signing Tito Okello from champions Vipers SC, Gor Mahia were understood to be in the market for another forward, and before the development pitting Ulimwengu and his agent, they were sure the Burundian was all but set to join them.

“Ulimwengu wants a move to AFC Leopards whereas the agent prefers that he signs for Gor Mahia. That is the situation of the development so far,” an unnamed source told Goal.

After losing four players – Joash Onyango to Simba SC of , David Mapigano to Azam FC, Dickson Ambundo to Dodoma Jiji, Boniface Omondi and keeper Peter Odhiambo to Wazito FC – Gor Mahia have been actively involved the current transfer window.

Article continues below

Some of the new signings at Gor Mahia include Andrew Malisero Numero from Malawi, Benson Omalla, midfielder Sydney Ochieng, goalkeeper Samuel Njau, and defender Wesonga from , Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor, John Macharia (from Georgia), and John Ochieng from Sugar.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia are still set to lose more players with confirming they are in talks to sign Lawrence Juma, while defender Charles Momanyi is yet to renew his contract and is being linked with a move to .

Another player, Jackson Owusu, left to his native and is yet to confirm whether he will return ahead of the new season.