KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia are too broke to start talking of new signings – Polack

The British coach claims he is not thinking of signing new players yet because the club is struggling financially

coach Steven Polack has confessed he has not thought of discussing new signings with the club in the coming transfer window because “there is no money to support my transfer activities.”

K’Ogalo have already been listed by the Confederation of African Football (Caf} as ’s representatives in the lucrative for next season and will need to strengthen their squad if they are to make a mark in the competition.

While Polack has already identified a few players he would love to bring to strengthen the squad, the financial situation at the club has forced him to wait for things to improve.

“Sorry, for now, I cannot talk about signings when the club does not have any money for the business,” Polack told Goal on Tuesday.

“Let me give you a very good example, let’s say you are a player and I am talking to you, by the way, please I will like you come and play for my club, this is the reason why and tell me about you, you explain to me and then you ask me, what about the finances, do you have the money?

"That will be one of your questions and currently, Gor Mahia doesn't have the money.

“I cannot tell you, yes we might have some money in the future, I cannot pledge because the situation is bad. I cannot discuss anything to do with transfers until the clubs shows me they have finances, you cannot do anything, we might have some in the future so for now, I don’t want to discuss anything.

“For me, I don’t want to tell players to come to play for us when we don’t have money when you want to sign a player I always talk to the management first, how much money do we have? And then I can bring in my new players, but the case, for now, is different at Gor Mahia because we don’t have money.”

In a recent interview, Polack revealed to Goal he was praying hard that some of the key players in the club will stay in the coming season.

The Kenyan champions are struggling to pay salaries to players and the technical bench and most of their key players have already expressed the desire to move to greener pastures if they get good offers.

Goal understands captain Kenneth Muguna and his assistant Joash Onyango are among the players who are targeted by a number of clubs, with giants Simba SC already in talks to sign the former.

Tanzanian keeper David Mapigano has also claimed he will not return to play for Gor Mahia unless they pay him all the money he is owed, while defender Dickson Ambundo is a transfer target for another Tanzanian club, Yanga SC.