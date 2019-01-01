KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia and Francis Mustafa part ways by mutual agreement

Gor Mahia have confirmed Mustafa has left the club by mutual consent after just one year

Gor Mahia have confirmed the departure of striker Francis Mustafa.

The Burundian international leaves the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions after signing for them in June 2018 from Rwandan side Kiyovu Sports.

"Burundian (Francis) Mustafa parts ways with Gor Mahia on a mutual agreement. We thank you for your time at the club and contribution towards success at all levels," the club said in a Facebook post.

The departure of Mustafa follows those of Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Kahata, Erisa Ssekisambu, Pascal Ogweno, Harun Shakava, Cercidy Okeyo and Shaban Odhoji in the current transfer window.

Mustafa's exit was necessitated by Gor Mahia's move to sign another four foreign players and the KPL foreign quota rule only allows a club to have a maximum of five players from outside the country in its ranks at any given time.

Foreign players Francis Afriyie, Yikpe Gnamian, David Mapigano, and Dickson Ambundo are already on the K'Ogalo books with Shafiq Batambuze taking the number to five. Ugandan international Hashim Sempala is also on his way out of Gor Mahia after half a season at the club.

Mustafa scored just three goals in the 2018/19 season as he found playing time hard to come by due to competition from Nicholas Kipkirui and Tuyisenge.

Dennis Oalo, Tobias Otieno, Elvis Ronack, Abdalla Shira, Curtis Wekesa, and Kennedy Otieno are new players who arrived from local clubs.