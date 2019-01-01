KPL Transfers: Godfrey Oduor could be announced as KCB assistant coach soon

After advanced talks, Nzoia Sugar want KCB to compensate them before they release Oduor

Godfrey Oduor could soon be announced by the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side as their new assistant coach.

Odour has completed personal talks with the Bankers and now only awaits the release letter from his current team after the club's chairman Yappets Mokua revealed talks between his club and KCB have been ongoing and they could strike a deal soon on Oduor.

"We have been having talks with them (KCB) and we have made it clear that we need to be compensated first because Oduor has a running contract with us. That is the rule; that when another party is interested in a person who is under contract with another party then compensation is always paid," Mokua told Goal.

"We are always striving to help individuals grow their careers and that is our case with Oduor. We will not stand on his way. He is a young coach with ambitions."

When Zedekiah Otieno was appointed the KCB head coach from , he recommended Oduor to be his assistant coach. KCB have been on a restructuring process and appointed Otieno to replace Frank Ouna while Oduor is expected to fill the void left by Sammy Omollo.

They have also signed highly-rated Kisumu All-Stars winger Ian Motanda on a two-year deal.