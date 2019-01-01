KPL Transfers: Godfrey Oduor appointed new assistant at KCB

Former Nzoia Sugar coach opted to work as the deputy to Zedekiah Otieno after penning a deal to join the Bankers ahead of the new season

Godfrey Oduor has been appointed as the new assistant coach, Goal has learned.

The tactician has been serving as the head coach for , and he helped the club avoid relegation from the Kenyan Premier League ( ) in the 2018/19 season.

The soft-spoken coach has confirmed his move and revealed he is ready for the new challenge with the Bankers.

“It is true, I have been appointed as the assistant coach and to be honest I am delighted with the post,” Oduor told Goal in an interview on Saturday.

“It is a new challenge for me and I take it with full hands, and I believe we will manage to hit our objectives. Working with a club of this caliber is a good experience for me and I am ready for it.”

Oduor is also full of praise for head coach Zedekiah Otieno, who took over from former coach Frank Ouna.

Article continues below

“[Zedekiah] Otieno is one of the most experienced and top coaches in the country and I am privileged to work under him," Oduor added.

"For sure I will learn a lot from him considering the fact that he has also won the league on many occasions with .”

Oduor, who also coached National Super League (NSL) Kibera Black Stars, takes over from Sammy Omollo, who stepped down in June.