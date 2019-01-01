Mansoor Safi Agu: Wazito sign Ugandan midfielder

The KPL newcomers continue their spending spree with the arrival of Ugandan midfielder Mansoor Safi Agu

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC have confirmed the arrival of Ugandan attacking midfielder Mansoor Safi Agu.

The youngster has just completed his secondary school education from Kubuli Secondary School and has been a target for several top teams in .

Wazito's Director Solomon Alubala is confident the arrival of Agu will be beneficial in the club for a longer period.

"Mansoor is a fantastic player. At his age, he has unique abilities and focus that will take him far. We are happy that he chose us to formally launch his professional career after High School," he told the club's official portal.

"Wazito’s motto is nurturing talents and that is exactly what we intend to do with him and every player who has joined us."

Mansoor's signing completes the total number of foreigners allowed in the Wazito squad, the others being Abouba Sibomana, Karim Nizigiyimana, David Oswe and Paul Acqua.

Elvis Rupia, Bernard Ochieng and Derrick Otanga are some of the notable names brought in by Wazito, who was promoted to the top tier after winning the National Super League (NSL) title last season.