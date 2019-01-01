KPL Transfers: Francis Kahata seals the deal to join Simba SC from Gor Mahia

Simba have been Kahata's longtime suitors and have now reportedly landed their target

midfielder Francis Kahata has reportedly signed for Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

Kahata's deal with the Tanzanian giants will be announced when 's (Afcon) campaign concludes. According to MwanaSpoti, the attacking midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Dar es Salaam-based outfit.

In the deal reached in Cairo with Simba representatives, the former Thika United and KF Tirana star will earn Shs4 million as his signing bonus with a guaranteed Shs 350,000 as monthly salary.

"Kahata's issue is a done deal after very lengthy negotiations and he has agreed to join Simba at the beginning of next season. What remains now are minor issues to be sorted," an unnamed Simba SC official is quoted as saying by MwanaSpoti.

Kahata was a free agent after his Gor Mahia contract reportedly ended in June. He told reporters that he will make his next career move known after his Afcon participation with Harambee Stars in .

Kahata has started in Kenya's matches against and but was substituted early in both matches.

The Tanzanian outfit have been on a signing spree mission and have captured Brazilians Gerson Fraga Vieira from FC of and Wilker Henrique da Silva.

Shiboub Ali Abdalrahman has also been signed from Al Hilal of Sudan for one year while assistant captain Mohamed Hussein extended his Simba stay for another two years.