KPL Transfers: Former Gor Mahia players Odhiambo and Mieno training with Tusker

The Brewers are on the verge of signing two former Gor Mahia players ahead of the new season, which kicks off on August 31

Former duo of George Odhiambo and Humphrey Mieno are training with ahead of the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

The two players were involved as Tusker beat 2-1 in a friendly match played at Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday.

Goals from Michael Madoya and Ugandan Nicholas Kagabba were enough to seal the win, with Ulinzi Stars getting a consolation via Daniel Waweru.

Tusker coach Robert Matano refused to confirm whether the players will be part of the team for the new season, however.

“We have not signed either of [Mieno and Odhiambo],” Matano told Goal in an interview after the friendly.

“They are just training with us and nothing more. If we sign the two, then we will inform you to write about it.”

Matano has, however, admitted his side will have to improve in many areas before the new season kicks off on August 31.

“My team is not good enough heading into the new season,” Matano added.

“I am working very hard to introduce new young players into the team and was the reason I brought in Mario Kakai and Eric Zakayo, but we have not clicked yet.

"We lack the fighting spirit to take to our opponents and we must work quickly to clean up the mess before the season starts.”

Tusker will open the new season with a match against champions Gor Mahia, while Ulinzi Stars will play away against promoted side Kisumu All-Stars.