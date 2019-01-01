KPL Transfers: Former AFC Leopards striker Alex Orotomal joins Bandari

The Nigerian striker was released by Saint. George after staying for only three months in Ethiopia

Former AFC ' striker Alex Orotomal has joined .

The lanky Nigerian forward returned to the Kenyan Premier League after a short stint in Ethiopia with top league side Saint. George.

According to Bandari’s Media Liaison Officer Stephen Heywood, Orotomal, who joined AFC Leopards from Rwandan side Sunrise FC in June 2018, has been training with the Dockers for a couple of weeks.

"We are proud to have captured one of the lethal strikers in Africa, Alex joins the Dockers on a short term contract."

He moved to Ethiopia at the start of the year but was released by Saint. George after a three month stint. St. George is reported to have parted with Sh1.5m to acquire his services from AFC Leopards.

Orotomal joined AFC Leopards after impressing in the Rwandan league where he finished among the top scorer with 11 goals in the competition during the 2017/2018 season.