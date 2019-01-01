KPL Transfers: Farouk Shikalo confirms leaving Bandari as Yanga loom

Shikalo confirmed the expected departure from Bandari as he joins Tanzania's Yanga SC for next season

Kenyan international Farouk Shikalo has all but confirmed his much-speculated move to Yanga SC of .

Yanga FC have been chasing Shikalo's signature since last season and reports had it he had signed for them while in the in with Harambee Stars. He later denied the reports.

However, in a new Facebook post, the former Muhoroni Youth and Talanta FC goalkeeper has confirmed he will not be part of 's contingent in the upcoming Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

"It has been two great seasons with lots of achievements and lessons learned along the way. I just want to say a big thank you to Bandari, the technical bench, players and the coastal fans at large for the tremendous support they have given me for the time I have spent at the club," read the post on Facebook.

"I wish you more success in future."

Upon return from Afcon, Shikalo joined Bandari team which participated and in the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda.

Should the transfer go through, he will be the second Kenyan to join a Tanzanian side before the 2019/29 season, after Francis Kahata left to sign for the mainland champions Simba SC.

Shikalo's exit leaves coach Bernard Mwalala with two goalkeepers at his disposal after Steve Wakanya was signed from Kakamega and Mustapha Oduor arrived from .