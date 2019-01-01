KPL Transfers: Ezekiel Seda officially appointed Kariobangi Sharks assistant coach

Seda has been appointed to fill the vacant position at Kariobangi Sharks after his early retirement last month

have confirmed the appointment of Ezekiel Seda as their new assistant coach.

Seda announced his early retirement from active football on June 17 following a niggling knee injury. Seda was hitherto an AFC midfielder and was injured on February 3 when he was playing against at Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa in a league encounter.

The development comes after Goal had reported on Sunday that the midfielder was set to join the technical bench of the Nairobi-based outfit.

OFFICIAL: NEW ASSISTANT COACH l



The Club is pleased to announce Ezekiel Seda as the new senior team assistant coach.



Seda shall deputise coach William in what is his first managerial role.

We look forward to his contribution to the project at our club.#WeAreSharks pic.twitter.com/yz0JwIQbOh — Kariobangi Sharks FC (@k_sharksfc) July 1, 2019

"The Club is pleased to announce Ezekiel Seda as the new senior team assistant coach. He takes over the role with immediate effect. Seda shall deputise coach William (Muluya) in what is his first managerial role. We look forward to his contribution to the project at our club," Kariobangi Sharks announced via their Facebook page.

Seda's appointment comes days after Collins Omondi left the post in June.

Seda was groomed through AFC Leopards' youth development system before he joined . He returned to the Den in June 2018.

Kariobangi Sharks are in camp in readiness to welcome English Premier side for a Sportpesa Super Cup clash at MISC, Kasarani on July 7.