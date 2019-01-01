KPL Transfers: Ezekiel Seda joins Kariobangi Sharks technical bench after early retirement

Seda opted to retire from active football after he failed to recover from a niggling knee injury suffered in Mombasa last season

Former AFC midfielder Ezekiel Seda has reportedly joined ' technical bench after his playing retirement in May.

Seda announced his retirement after he failed to recover from a knee injury suffered during AFC Leopards' clash against at Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa on February 3.

"I have no comment to make now on that issue," the club's Chief Executive Officer Lydia Ambiyo said when asked on Seda's reported arrival.

Seda joining Kariobangi Sharks comes days after assistant coach Collins Omondi left the club. The club announced Omondi's departure without saying who will fill his void.

"The Club would like to announce that we have parted ways with our assistant Coach Collins Omondi on mutual consent. We are grateful for the commitment, professionalism, and passion that he displayed during his stay at the club and we wish him the best in his future endeavours," Kariobangi Sharks announced on their Facebook page.

A usually busy Kariobangi Sharks have been quite silent in the ongoing transfer window this time around with Patrick Otieno's arrival and Henry Onyango exit the only activity concluded so far. Otieno was signed from while Onyango left to join .

The Nairobi-based side will host the English Premier League side on July 7 at the Moi International Sports Complex for the SportPesa Cup clash.