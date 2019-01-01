KPL Transfers: Ex-Gor Mahia striker Erisa Ssekisambu joins KCCA

Ssekisambu agrees one year deal with the reigning Ugandan champions after being released by Gor Mahia

Ssekisambu is the first signing by the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions and has been given jersey number 11. Allan Kyambadde used to don the number but he has now switched to jersey number 20.

Ssekisambu has signed with the Kampala-based side for only the next season.

"I am glad to be joining a winning team because my ambition is to win trophies. I can not wait to get started," Ssekisambu told the club's website.

The forward has played for SC Villa between 2011 and 2012 and scored two goals in 10 appearances. He then joined Express FC where his goal tally improved by four goals in 13 matches in the years 2012 and 2013.

Ssekisambu left for URA FC and played for them for one year where he scored seven goals in 14 matches before joining SC Villa again in 2014 to 2015 and managed to put the ball into the net 14 times in 31 games.

He also played for Vipers SC and scored 46 goals in a total of 78 matches.

He joined Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions in November 2018 but found playing time limited due to competition from Nicholas Kipkrui, Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Mustapha.