KPL Transfers: Eugene Ambulwa among 10 released by Wazito

Wazito are in a squad strengthening mission after they won promotion back to KPL and have released 10 players to create space for new ones

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC have reportedly released 10 players in preparation for next season.

Among those released are former FC striker Stephen Owusu who was sparingly used last season as well as former AFC defender Eugene Ambulwa

Other players who have been shipped out are midfielders Cain Okeyo, Kennedy Ayako, Ghanaian Michael Abu, Samson Ndegwa, Ryan Hamisi, Oliver Kilonzo, David Orem and Collins Neto.

Our efforts to reach the team's Director Solomon Alubala and head coach Fred Ambani were futile as our calls went unanswered.

The team has been busy in the transfer window and have roped in several players like Pistone Mutamba, Derrick Otanga, Kevin Omondi, Bernard Ochieng, Joshua Nyatini, Bixente Otieno and Gad Mathews.

Wazito won the 2018/19 National Super League title to gain promotion to the top-tier alongside Kisumu All Stars.