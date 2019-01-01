KPL Transfers: Enock Agwanda signs a two-year deal with KCB

Agwanda has left Sony Sugar and joins KCB to become the third high-profile player to arrive at the club

captain Enoch Agwanda has joined Kenyan Premier League ( ) side .

Agwanda is the latest player to ditch the Sugar Millers for greener pastures ahead of the new KPL season, which will kick -off on August 31.

Goalkeeper Kevin Omondi, midfielder Tobias Otieno, Joshua Nyatini and striker Derrick Otanga have already left Sony Sugar as a mass exodus hit the club.

According to KCB's team manager Bramwell Simiyu, the club is not yet done with transfer business as it aims to add another final player.

"Agwanda has joined us on a two-year contract after the technical team agreed his addition will bring quality. We also are looking to sign a goalkeeper and that could be the last action in the transfer market," Simiyu told Goal.

Agwanda follows Pascal Ogweno and Stephen Waruru, who recently signed for the Bankers. Ogweno was signed from while Waruru was brought from .

Zedekiah Otieno and Godfrey Oduor have also been appointed as head coach and assistant coach, respectively, ahead of the 2019/20 KPL season.

KCB will clash with Sony Sugar in their first match KPL match of the season on August 31 at Awendo Green Stadium.