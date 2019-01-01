KPL Transfers: Elvis Rupia set for KPL return with Wazito

Wazito have been one of the busiest sides among the KPL clubs as they strengthen before a return to the top-tier

Goal understands Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito are releasing four players from their ranks while targeting to sign striker Elvis Rupia.

According to a reliable Goal source, the players who are going to be shown the door are Eugene Ambulwa, Kennedy Ayako, Oliver Kilonzo and Kassim Mwinyi. This comes after the club confirmed the signings of Derrick Otanga, Kevin Omondi, Gad Mathews and Pistone Mutamba.

After one year in Zambia, Rupia could return to the Kenyan Premier League, this time around with Wazito. Rupia joined the Faz Super League side Power Dynamos in July 2018 but failed to force his way into the team on a regular basis. He had joined Power Dynamos from .

Meanwhile, Stephen Onyango has reportedly joined KPL side . Onyango scored 20 goals for Fortune Sacco last season in the National Super League and could have a taste of the top-tier should he be confirmed by the Bankers. Onyango has also played for Police FC in the NSL before.

Finally, Michael Apudo and Leroy Otieno are on their way to Posta , a source has told Goal. Should the duo be confirmed finally, they will join Cain Okeyo, Michael Luvutsi, and Jackson Dwang who have been signed already.

Herit Mungai, Francis Manoah, Dennis Ongeri, Bernard Arum, goalkeepers Eliud Emase and Martin Lule have been dropped at while the experienced duo of Jerry Santo and Joseph Nyaga have retired.