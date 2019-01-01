KPL Transfers: Derrick Otanga: Why I snubbed Gor Mahia for Wazito

New Wazito FC signing reveals to Goal why he opted against joining the Kenyan Premier League champions

Former striker Derrick Otanga speaks to Goal about his big decision on .



The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions were among the top clubs – and AFC included - who were chasing for the services of Otanga, who managed 13 goals for the Sugar Millers last season.



However, Otanga turned down the approach from K’Ogalo and instead, penned a four-year contract with promoted side Wazito FC on Monday.



“Yes, Gor Mahia came to me and many other clubs as well but their offer was not appealing to me. I decided to join Wazito because of that, and again there is room for me to improve,” Otanga told Goal in an exclusive interview.



“It is a new journey for me and I definitely want to give my best and break into the first team, it will not be easy for me just because I have been signed.”



Sony Sugar goalkeeper Kevin Omondi is another player who has reportedly signed for Wazito, who won the National Super League (NSL) to earn direct promotion to the top tier.



Omondi was in perfect shape for the Sugar Millers as well and managed to help them to a top-five finish last season.