KPL Transfers: Derrick Otanga in advanced talks with Gor Mahia and Wazito

Otanga was in good form as he scored 13 goals and helped Sony Sugar finish the season sitting fifth

striker Derrick Otanga is set to make his next career move in the course of the week.

A source close to the player has revealed to Goal that Otanga is holding advanced negotiations with two Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs and could decide on the next course in 72 hours.

"Talks with both and Wazito are in advanced stages and by the end of the week, probably Sunday, he would have made his mind up on which side he is joining," the source revealed.

"What I am certain about is his imminent departure from Sony Sugar when he will finally make his mind on the next move. are also interested in signing him but he has not had any formal talks with them so far."

Earlier in the week, Gor Mahia chief executive officer Omondi Aduda told Goal in an exclusive interview that head coach Hassan Oktay has recommended the forward to be signed by the club.

"Coach (Hassan Oktay) recommended him to us, he wishes to have him in his team and we will try and bring him on board," Aduda said.

Other reports have also linked the striker with a move to .