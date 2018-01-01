KPL Transfers: Dennis Oliech impresses Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay in first training

Oliech finally heeded to K’Ogalo’s demand that he turns up for trials to prove his worth before the champions could start talks

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay was impressed with Dennis Oliech after the striker trained with the side on Friday.

Oliech, who last featured in the domestic league for Mathare United, finally heeded to K’Ogalo’s demand that he turns up for trials to prove his worth before the Kenyan champions could initiate any transfer talks.

Kenya’s all-time scorer with 34 goals before retiring from international football in 2016, trained with the rest of Gor Mahia squad ahead of their league match against Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.

Coach Oktay now says that he is ready to work with Oliech. “He can still give us the goals that we need. He looks good and I am ready to work with him. He will also help our young players learn a lot and his addition will be a plus for us.”

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda revealed that they are now waiting for the report from the coach before they can move to the next step. “I am glad that he (Oliech) heeded our request to train with the team. We are now waiting to see what the coach will recommend before we proceed to the next step.

“I know Oliech is a good player but all we wanted was to follow the rules of the game. The report from the coach will decide whether he will sign for Gor Mahia or not but we are ready to sit down and negotiate,” Aduda told Goal.com.

Oliech turned professional in 2003 playing for Al-Arabi in Qatar until late 2005. In 2004, he was offered a chance to change his citizenship from Kenyan to Qatari with a further Sh200 million on offer, but he turned down the deal.