KPL Transfers: Defender Ochieng advised to stay at AFC Leopards

The former Harambee Stars defender wants Ochieng to extend his stay with Ingwe for another season

Former international Sammy Omollo has advised defender David Ochieng to remain at AFC for another season.

Ochieng was among the players signed on a short term deal by Ingwe in March this year but refused to extend the deal after the season's completion.

Omollo feels AFC Leopards is the best team the defender can use to get into full fitness instead of gambling on a move abroad.

“It was obvious, when Ochieng came he was not fit and AFC Leopards gave him the opportunity to return to fitness,” Omollo told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Playing in midfield was not a good move and he struggled playing there. We all know he is better playing in central defense and he could have asked the technical bench to play him in the position next season.

“Ochieng is a talented player, and he has the best year in front of him. I think it is better for him to get another year at Leopards because it is the best place to get back to his best. Fighting to get back abroad might not work for him at this point.”

Omollo believes AFC Leopards will be a little different this season thanks to their organization in the transfer window.

“AFC Leopards is getting it right this time, they have signed players they need and released those who they do not need.”

Ingwe finished the 2018/19 season in 11th position after accumulating a total of 45 points.