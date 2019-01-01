KPL Transfers: Coach Andrew Kanuli ditches Shabana for Nzoia Sugar

Andrew Kanuli has left National Super League side Shabana FC to join the Sugar Millers ahead of the new KPL season

Andrew Kanuli has been appointed as the new head coach, effective immediately.

The team has been looking for someone to take over the position following the exit of former tactician Godfrey Oduor, who joined rivals as an assistant coach.

Kanuli has been assisting Gilbert Selebwa at National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC.

Through their official Facebook site, his side confirmed the departure of the tactician to the Western-based side.

“Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Nzoia Sugar FC has appointed Andrew Kanuli as their new head coach for an undisclosed period," read the post.

“We thank him for his dedicated service. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

Kanuli has been tasked to help the Sugar Millers achieve a top-five finish in the KPL 2019/20 season.