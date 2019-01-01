KPL transfers rumours: Cliff Nyakeya set for move to Egyptian outfit FC Masr

Nyakeya has reportedly left Mathare United after scoring 14 for the 2008 KPL champions last season

forward Cliff Nyakeya has reportedly joined FC Masr of .

Although details of Naykeya's move to Masr remain scanty, Nyakeya is said to have landed in Cairo to complete the transfer the capital-based side on Monday.

FC Masr were promoted to the Egyptian Premier League at the end of last season.

Earlier rumours suggested the former youth player was set to join either Gor Mahia or newly-promoted Wazito.

Nyakeya was the fourth-most prolific striker at the end of the 2018/19 season after Enosh Ochieng, Allan Wanga, and Umaru Kasumba. He scored 14 goals.

Meanwhile, Charles Omondi has left the National Super League (NSL) side Bidco United to take over at as the new goalkeeper coach.

Omondi takes Alex Mwangi's place and his arrival comes after the club hired Zedekiah Otieno as the new coach, and are also expected to fill the vacant assistant coach's position which was left by Sammy Omollo.

Omondi has immense experience having worked at Kenyan Premier League sides and , and had short stints at Nairobi City Stars and Thika United.