KPL Transfers: Chemelil Sugar to beef up squad with five new players - Charles Odera

The Sugar Millers aim to sign more players to boost their squad ahead of the new KPL season

Kenyan Premier League side ( ) Sugar will try to finalise the signing of five players in the ongoing transfer window.

The club's assistant coach Charles Odera confirmed to Goal the club has agreed on a maximum of five players to be recruited before the season starts.

"We have earmarked five players we would want to form part of our team in future and what remains is only paperwork. They have already joined the rest of the players in our ongoing pre-season and we are satisfied with their progress," Odera told Goal.

"The priority remains a goalkeeper, an attacking midfielder and a centre-forward. We are also waiting to see the players who will leave and those who will remain so as to have a clear picture of a team we have before the season begins."

Odera also confirmed Chemelil Sugar head coach Francis Baraza scouted players from the just concluded Copa U-19 tournament in Kisumu.

"Baraza was in Kisumu and was satisfied with the performance of four players. The club will wait for them to complete their high school education so as to bring them on board since they showed great quality of talent," Odera continued.

Chemelil Sugar also hope to play high-profile friendly matches before their first KPL match of the season against Zoo FC on September 1 at Kericho Green Stadium.

Article continues below

They have already played two friendly matches against , drawing 0-0, and another against Division One side Muhoroni Youth where they managed to pick-up a 2-0 victory.

"The club will leave for Kisumu soon for more friendly matches. We have not settled yet on which side to face but if our plans go as we want, we will face and ," Odera concluded.